NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three County Fair has donated a total of $10,000 to three disaster relief programs to help local farmers impacted by the recent flooding damage and the late-season frost.

The Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Agricultural Society, a non-profit organization that manages the Three County Fair and fairgrounds, announced that $10,000 will be donated to the Massachusetts Resiliency Farm Fund, the CISA Emergency Farm Fund and the Local Farmer Awards Emergency Flood Relief Fund managed by the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation.

“2023 has been a disastrous year for farmers beginning with damaging freeze in February and frost in May and continuing with the floods and excessive rainfall that has taken place over the past two months”, said Tom Smiarowski, President of the Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Agricultural Society. “The floodwaters may have receded, but the damage experienced by farmers in the Connecticut River Valley and across Massachusetts, has been devastating and becomes increasingly more evident each passing day. Agriculture remains an important critical focal point of the Three County Fair and our Board of Directors felt it was important to show our support for the farming community and the problems they have and continue to experience this growing season. The Three County Fair is pleased to be able to contribute to the funds managed by these three organizations who have responded quickly to the needs of the farming community.”

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced the Resiliency Fund, established by the United Way of Central Massachusetts, to support farmers in the wake of July’s catastrophic flooding. A fundraising event was held at the Berkshire Brewing Company in Deerfield, and proceeds of $5,000 was given to the Resiliency Farm.

United Way of Central Massachusetts President and Tim Garvin expressed his gratitude to the Fair by stating, “Our goal with the Fund is to support farmers and communities by raising and distributing funds with urgency, as they are facing challenges right now. We are so grateful to Three County Fair and donors from all over the Commonwealth who have stepped up and joined us to address the losses for farms, food pantries and the rural communities who rely on a vibrant agricultural economy.”

In addition, the Three County Fair has donated $2,500 each to both the Local Farmer Awards Emergency Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation, and the CISA Emergency Farm Fund.

“We are very appreciative to receive this valuable donation from a group that has supported local agriculture for over 200 years. This generous donation to CISA’s Emergency Farm Fund ensures that more farmers impacted by this year’s expression of climate change have the support they need to finish out the season and continue running their businesses in the years to come,” said Philip Korman, Executive Director of CISA (Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture).

“We are so pleased to partner with the Three County Fair to promptly distribute much needed checks to farmers who were affected by the recent floods. Their community support is generous and will be impactful to local farmers” expressed Cari Carpenter, Director Local Farmer Awards, Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation.

Dubbed America’s oldest ongoing agricultural fair, advance discounted tickets are being sold starting Friday for the 206th Three County Fair being held from Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4.

General admission to the Fair is $15 for ages 12 and up, discount tickets for $12 can be purchased on the fair’s website. Seniors are discounted from $10 to $9 and Veterans can attend for free with an advanced ticket.

The fair offers live music, agricultural competitions, and demolition derby events. Donna Huber’s Shania Twin, a tribute band to Shania Twain will be performing on September 2. The Voice season 22 star, Cara Brindisi is scheduled to perform on September 3.

For a full list of events, visit 3countyfair.com.