NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The oldest ongoing fair in the country, the Three County Fair was bustling Saturday.

People came from near and far to Northampton for the fair’s 206th weekend. The day was jam packed and full of agricultural competitions, rides, and games for all ages. The 4-day fair featured more than a dozen food trucks from breakfast food to the sweetest desserts.

Different musical artists are also featured at the fair, including The Voice and American Idol alum Katherine Winston.

22News spoke with the Fair General Manager, James Przypek about his favorite part of this historic fair. “It’s pretty exciting you know seeing every generation from the oldest individuals to the youngest individuals coming here and having a great time it’s very satisfying.”

This year, the fair is featuring a new social media contest in honor of long time fair supporter Larry Honeymoon who pasted away last year.

The Northampton Police also gave away free reflective vests Saturday. People just had to take a quick test on roadway safety to get the vest. The vests were purchased using the a grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Fairgoers are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.