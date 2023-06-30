NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets for the Three County Fair are now on sale at discounted rates for Labor Day weekend.

Dubbed America’s oldest ongoing agricultural fair, advance discounted tickets are being sold starting Friday for the 206th Three County Fair being held from Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4.

General admission to the Fair is $15 for ages 12 and up, discount tickets for $12 can be purchased on the fair’s website. Seniors are discounted from $10 to $9 and Veterans can attend for free with an advanced ticket.

The fair offers live music, agricultural competitions, and demolition derby events. Donna Huber’s Shania Twin, a tribute band to Shania Twain will be performing on September 2. The Voice season 22 star, Cara Brindisi is scheduled to perform on September 3.

For a full list of events visit 3countyfair.com.

“We welcomed some of the largest crowds back to the fairgrounds last September, and in return we have put together a family friendly festival with thrilling experiences for everyone” said James Przypek, General Manager of the Three County Fair. “We are especially excited about two different ‘you need to see it to believe it’ national acts to this year’s Fair, The Magic of Lance Gifford and the American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death.” added Przypek.

“Live music will once again be a big part of Labor Day weekend at the Three County Fair” continued Przypek. “We have North America’s number one Shania Twain tribute artist, Shania Twin, with Canadian native, Donna Huber performing with her band, plus local favorites such as American Idol contestant, Katherine Winston and The Voice contestant Cara Brindisi.” In all, the Fair will have fifteen different live music performances over the four days, all of which are free with general admission to the Fair.

The fair was closed to the public due to the pandemic in 2020, it returned at 100-percent capacity in 2021.