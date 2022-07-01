NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets for the Three County Fair are now on sale for Labor Day weekend.

The fair was closed to the public due to the pandemic in 2020, it returned at 100-percent capacity in 2021. Advance discounted tickets are being sold starting Friday for the 205th event held from Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 5.

General admission to the Fair is $15 for ages 12 and up, discount tickets for $12 can be purchased on the fair’s website. Veterans can attend free on Sunday, September 4th.

“We truly deliver something for everyone” said James Przypek, General Manager of the Three County Fair. “Where else will you find a four-day weekend that features such an array of experiences from our unique school bus and minivan demolition derbies, “car-enduro” and lawnmower racing, family rides and games, live music covering a wide collection of genres, spectacular side shows, delicious fair food and agricultural competitions with cows, horses, goats, oxen, rabbits, sheep, swine and more all at a tremendous value with general admission free to kids 11 and under. Plus, we are doing our part this year to help deflate inflation by extending free parking on-site to all fairgoers.” concluded Przypek.

