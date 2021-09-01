Three County Fair in Northampton returns Labor Day weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Three County Fair is fully reopening for the first time this coming weekend since the pandemic began.

This will be the 204th consecutive year the Three County Fair opens its gates to the public on Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6. Last year the fair only held small livestock competitions due to gathering size restrictions. This year, the fair plans daily live concerts and performances on two different stages on the fairgrounds.

“We are thrilled to once again partner locally with Quality Beverage and Bud Light to deliver a terrific roster of artists to the Fair and the Bud Light Clubhouse Stage” announced James Przypek, General Manager of the Three County Fair. “We have Rhode Island native Charlie Marie helping us kick things off opening night, who Rolling Stone has identified as one this year’s stars on the rise for country music, plus American Idol contestant, Katherine Winston from the Berkshires, performing twice with her second act brining the Fair to a close Monday evening.”

The 2021 Three County Fair will also have a variety of shows throughout the weekend with national acts, and the livestock competition. More information and a full schedule of events, can be found on the Fair’s official website 3countyfair.com.

2021 Three County Fair Music Schedule:

The Green Sisters: Friday at 5 p.m.

Charlie Marie: Friday at 7 p.m.

Katherine Winston: Saturday at 11 a.m.

The New Domestics: Saturday at 3 p.m.

The WhoDat! Band: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Scott Alan Savoy: Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Moose & The Hightops: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Christa Joy & The Honeybees: Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Martin & Kelly: Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Katherine Winston: Monday at 4 p.m.

The Northampton Health Department expanded the mask mandate on August 26th that requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering when in specified indoor and outdoor spaces and circumstances. These include but are not limited to: