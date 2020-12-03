Three County Fair responds to alleged scheme involving fake festival

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning is being put out by the Three County Fairground in Northampton after a Facebook event advertised a fake festival they say could have been part of an alleged scheme.

The Facebook event was advertising a hot air balloon show for this weekend. General Manager James Przypeck told 22News he wants to make it clear that this is not a real event.

The event was posted by a group called the “International Balloon Festival.” It was claiming there would be a Northeast Balloon Festival on the fairground. Przypeck said they were even offering to sell tickets.

The Facebook post has been taken down. But Pryzpeck finds it concerning.

“People trying to take advantage of all kinds of things nowadays so that’s a little disconcerting,” Pryzpeck told 22News. “I’m more concerned about the people who may have purchased the tickets. The people who thought they were buying from a legitimate event.”

Last year the Three County Fairground did host the Northeast Food Festival and Balloon Rally Expo. That was through a Connecticut based V.A.P. events. However, Przypeck says that group changes its location every year.