NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Northampton, the community kicked off the 200-year-old Three County Fair! This four day agricultural festival has a variety of exhibits, talent shows, and even hot air balloon rides.

The Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society is a non-profit organization, and their mission is to to promote agriculture, agricultural education, and science in the Commonwealth.

The fair offers a variety of experiences for its fairgoers. From farmers sharing their farming techniques, carnival games, livestock demonstrations, demolition derbies, music, and foods as they prepare for harvest.

22News spoke with Becca Totton of Amherst, an excited fairgoer, about this year’s festivities.

“Honestly it’s been years since I’ve been to a fair and so I’m just excited to kind of see the community,” Totton said. “I mean I’m looking forward to live music, food, and probably, maybe, a couple of rides. We’ll see.”

The 2022 Three County Fair will run from September 2nd to the 5th on 54 Fair Street in Northampton.