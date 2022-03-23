NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Three County Fair is hosting a food drive this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The food drive will be held at the Three County Fair Office Parking lot in Northampton. They are looking for non-perishable food donations like:

Canned items such as fruit, soup, tuna or vegetables

Cereal

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Peanut Butter

All donations will go to local food pantries including Easthampton Community Center, Franklin County Meals Program, Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry and the Westhampton Congregational United Church of Christ food pantry. When you donate, people are asked to bring donations in a disposable bag or box.

Each car or vehicle that donates to the drive will be given a pair of tickets to the 2022 Three County Fair that is set for September 2-5.