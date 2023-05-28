NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paradise City Arts Festival was in Northampton this Memorial Day weekend with vendors showcasing their custom-crafted items at the Three County Fairgrounds.

The annual showcase brings people from all over to display their work. 22News spoke with the founder and director of the festival about what makes the event so special to the community and the artists that participate.

Linda Post, the Founder/Director of the Paradise City Arts Festival told 22News, “It’s a way for people to both support the arts and connect with the arts, to feel that sense of creativity and imagination that a lot of people don’t get in their daily lives.”

If you missed the event Sunday you can stop by on Monday.