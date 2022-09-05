NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The gates have closed at the Three County Fairground after one final day of fun.

The 3 County Fair is America’s oldest on-going agricultural fair, celebrating 205 consecutive years.

Some people did come out despite the rain with discounted tickets. There were some who were looking forward to the school bus demolition derby.

Six year-old Liam from Longmeadow and 9-year-old Jacob from Chicopee arrived just as a number of the rides were being taken down but they were still finding things to look forward to including the food. Liam was very interested in finding some french fries.

Visitors were also there to check out the animals competing for various prizes. But this fair is only the beginning for our area. The Franklin County Fair opens this Thursday and there are just 11 days until The Big E on Friday, September 16th.