Three fire departments assist in putting out fire on River Street in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from three area fire departments helped put out a fire on River Street in Belchertown Wednesday.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, crews responded to a report of smoke inside a home on River Street at around 10 p.m. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the attic area and the fire was found to be above the second floor ceiling.

The fire was quickly put out with assistance from Bondsville fire as well as station coverage from Amherst fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.