Three high school graduates receive college scholarship from local car dealership

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Three high school graduates received college scholarships from a local company and were recognized in Hadley Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, TommyCar Auto Group, a company that operates five car dealerships in western Massachusetts, recognized three graduates as part of the Tom Cosenzi Scholarship program at the Esselon Cafe in Hadley.

The scholarship was created to honor the legacy of the founder of TommyCar Auto Group, Tom Cosenzi, and to continue his legacy of giving back to the community. The scholarship program has awarded more than $10,000 to local students since it started.

The scholarship is open to students of Hopkins Academy in Hadley, Northampton High School in Northampton, and Frontier Regional High School in Deerfield, communities in which the Auto Group operates.

This year’s recipients are Catherine Kowal-Safron and Emma Elson of Hopkins Academy and Pierre-Marie Venne of Northampton High School.

Catherine Kowal-Safron will be attending Brown University in the fall and one day aspires to work with the elderly in a psychological setting.

Emma Elson will be attending Eastern Kentucky University to pursue a career in rescue and medicine and advancing the experiences she’s gained as part of the Hadley Fire and Police Department paramedic teams.

Pierre-Marie Venne has plans of attending Amherst College and has an interest in the economic impact of global climate change.

“Every year, it’s incredibly fulfilling to select our scholarship recipients but this year, with all that’s going on in the world, it means a little more. We are grateful to be able to gather and recognize these three deserving students. We have no doubt that they will go far, and are proud to play a part in their journey.” Carla Cosenzi, TommyCar Auto co-owner

The three recipients were joined by the following people: