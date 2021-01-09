Three Kings Day celebration in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Celebration of Three Kings Day became a new experience for some Hampshire County families on Saturday afternoon.

Three Kings Day or the Feast of the Epiphany is celebrated in early January each year. The gathering of families for gift-giving is a tradition among Hispanic families in western Massachusetts and throughout the world.

On Saturday, The Mill District reached out to bring this holiday to families in the Hampshire County community.

“And they can reach out and say we want to celebrate the Three Kings holiday and we want to put resources and time into making that a reality, our community event which is what’s happening today,” Mill District Director of Placemaking, Hannah Rechtschaffen said.

For the families not entirely conversant with Three Kings Day, there were guideposts to walk them through the observance that’s marked as a time of giving gifts, family togetherness and the singing of holiday songs.

“And now we’re here celebrating Three Kings Day and how wonderful it is they can present this to the community,” Maureen Raab of Amherst said.

A community sharing in the splendor of the season and some children experiencing perhaps for the first time, the Three Kings guided by a star to the birthplace of Jesus and the presenting of gifts. Some who attended were dressed as kings moving towards a nativity scene.

The adherence to tradition also included Hispanic foods and a parade with the inclusion of all participants.