HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three cubs and a mother bear could be seen along Route 66 in Huntington Friday morning.

The three cubs and mother bear were spotted around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The mother bear was watching the cubs on the other side of a fence as the three cubs climbed a utility pole. At one point, the mother bear bends the top of the fence, in what looks like an attempt to get her cubs to her.

Bear sightings are more common this time of the year as they search for food. Make sure you are properly storing any garbage and placing bird feeders high enough from the ground where bears can’t reach.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

