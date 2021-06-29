Three movies to play at outdoor cinema in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A new opportunity for movie lovers in Amherst, an outdoor cinema will host its first of three movie nights this summer beginning Wednesday evening.

The Amherst Outdoor Cinema series will feature three films this summer shown on an outdoor screen on the North Square at The Mill District Village Green. Wednesday will be the first with a showing of “Get On Up”, the life story of the Godfather of Soul – James Brown.

June 30: Get on Up (Rain date: July 10)

July 28: A Hard Day’s Night (Rain date: August 7)

August 25: Mamma Mia! (Rain date: September 4)

Showtime is at 9 p.m. and seating opens at 7:30 p.m. There are only 75 tickets available to each show. You can reserve one on the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Bathrooms available at Hannah’s Local Art Gallery and The Mill District General Store.

Parking at Provisions, Hannah’s Local Art Gallery, and The Mill District General Store.

Outdoor folding chairs available for rent. Accessible seating available.

“As a Chamber, we witnessed first-hand, the isolation of workers at home, families managing schooling and

work from home, and we are delighted to move out of our time of isolation to a time of connection in the

outdoors, partnering with our local member partners, to reconnect through storytelling and the arts,” shares

Claudia Pazmany, Executive Director of the Amherst Area Chamber.

“Amherst Cinema is delighted to partner with the Amherst Area Chamber to uplift and celebrate community at The Mill District, and what better way than through the magic of the movies,” says Executive Director of

Amherst Cinema, Yasmin Chin Eisenhauer. “Whether indoors or out, films are best experienced on the big

screen and in community—where we may laugh out loud, scream and cry, or in the case of this summer’s

musicals, get up and dance.”

“We’re excited about bringing the community together with outdoor movies here in The Mill District with the

Amherst Area Chamber and the Amherst Cinema,” says Tony Maroulis, VP of Real Estate and Community

Development at WD Cowls. “There’s nothing like seeing a movie outside and under the stars while enjoying

candy and popcorn from Provisions and The Mill District General Store!”