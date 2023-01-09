NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Putting together three single-family, three-bedroom homes on Burt’s Pit Road in Northampton will be Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity’s next project. Which are now available to be applied for.

This is their second project on Burt’s Pit Road, set to begin later in 2023. Just minutes from downtown Northampton, the neighborhood is a semi-rural residential area. “Victoria Bismark” was the historic name of this area of Northampton. As a tribute to the history of the site, this project is called the Victoria Bismark Farm.

The Victoria Bismark Farm project will consist of two two-story homes and one one-story home. Approximately 1,200-1,300 square feet will be devoted to these modest homes.

On the second floor of the two-story homes, all three bedrooms will be located, while a half bath will be on the first floor and a full bathroom on the second floor. The one-story home is suited for those with any mobility impairments. All three homes are all-electric and visitable by someone in a wheelchair.

Applicants that are interested in becoming eligible are to have incomes up to 60% of the area median income. The application deadline is March 8th.

For those interested in submitting an application, are also invited to attend Zoom sessions to learn more about selection criteria. Along with housing needs, the ability to make mortgage payments of $700 to $1200 per month, and being willing to partner with Habitat.

These are the dates, according to Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity: