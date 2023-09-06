HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you travel South Maple Road in Hadley, then you’ve probably noticed construction of a new structure underway.

22News learned that a new three-story storage facility with climate control is being built there on over 4 acres of farmland. It is right next to the supermarket, Maple Farm Foods.

According to the Hadley Planning Board Clerk, Bill Dwyer, Ideal Movers is building and operating the facility, but a separate LLC may be formed to own the real estate. And there weren’t any tax incentives in Hadley for this project.

Dwyer added that, “this is a private project being erected on land zoned since 1963 for “Industrial” use; it is a private development and the town makes no separate determination of ‘need’ for a use allowed by right in the district.”

A proposed completion date has not yet been announced.

