Three students receive scholarship from Tommy Car Auto Group

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Tommy Car Auto Group announced the three students who will receive the Tom Cosenzi Scholarship and attend college this fall.

The awarded recipients were honored on Monday morning at a recognition breakfast at Esselon Café in Hadley. The Tom Cosenzi Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Thomas E. Cosenzi who passed away in 2009 and to continue his legacy of giving back to the community.

So far, the scholarship has awarded more than $13,000 to local students while offering scholarships to graduating high school students who plan to attend a two‑year or four‑year College, University, or Trade School.

“The Tom Cosenzi Scholarship is dedicated to assisting high school graduates in furthering their education. The combination of academic achievement and community leadership exhibited by these students underscores the core values of this scholarship,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of Tommy Car Auto Group.

The fund is open to two designated schools that are located in the communities where the Auto Group has dealerships at Hopkins Academy in Hadley and Northampton High School in Northampton.

This year’s recipients include:

Jack Kelley of Hopkins Academy:

Jack will be attending University of Massachusetts in the fall and one day hopes to make a difference in the field of public health. An active member of his high school class, Jack has been on the student council, a staff writer for the school newspaper, and a peer mentor to students in the younger classes. He has volunteered on the Forest Fire Lookout Association, and has been a trail guide for the Belknap Range Trail Tenders.

Raechel Parent of Northampton High School:

Raechel has plans of attending University of Richmond and aspires to become a pediatric oncologist. She has volunteered once a week at the Cancer Connection and has been a captain of the field hockey team for both her junior and senior year. It was always her goal to create an inclusive environment for all players.

Anthony Azzaro of Northampton High School who will be attending Merrimack College.