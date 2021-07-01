Tickets now on sale for Three County Fair

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets for the Three-County Fair are now on sale, ahead of its big return.

Last year, the fair was closed to the public and hosted only limited arts, baking, craft and livestock competitions. This year it will return at 100-percent capacity for its 204th consecutive year September 3rd through 6th.

22News spoke with General Manager of the Three County Fair James Przypek to learn what fair goers can expect this year, “We got some new shows coming, we got a Las Vegas-style comedy hypnotist show that’s going to be here on Saturday and Sunday, as well as a stunt comedian, Whacky Chet, who’s been on America’s Got Talent. And of course what we’re known for in entertainment, which is demolition derbies, especially with the school bus demolition derbies.”

He also said free parking would be available for guests. Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them on the fair’s website.