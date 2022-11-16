SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it is time for online shopping.

As Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, it is time to start ordering your presents. This means though that it will be much easier and more common for your packages to be stolen.

The South Hadley Police Department shared some tips to protect your online purchases when they are being delivered:

Ask for a tracking number to know when your package is delivered. Track your packages and try to be home at the time of delivery. When placing an order, if possible, try to schedule shipment for a day you expect to be home.

Requesting a signature for delivery. This should ensure the package won’t be left at your door without you there to sign and bring it safely inside.

Want your package placed at the back door? Leave a note specifying what location you want your package left. The FedEx Delivery Manager lets you leave delivery instructions on where you want your deliveries to be dropped off.

Have your packages delivered somewhere else. If you know you won’t be home when your package will be delivered, FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) tell you to opt for delivering it to a neighbor who is home or to your workplace.

Another option is to deliver your packages to a retail store or locker, where they’ll stay safe until you can pick them up at your convenience. Many retailers will let you place online orders and then pick up your items in the store. You can also look into the Amazon Locker service, which delivers Amazon orders to a “locker” in your area; you’re provided a pickup code that will unlock the door for you. And the U.S. Postal Service suggests taking advantage of their Request Hold Mail service, which securely holds letters and packages at your local post office until you’re back in town. FedEx and UPS also have similar location delivery services.

UPS suggests signing up for a service called “UPS My Choice,” which allows users to request their packages to be held at a UPS store for pick-up and more. You can control the service through text or email; it includes features such as delivery notices and the option to re-route your packages to a different address if you won’t be home. You can also re-route your packages using the FedEx Delivery Manager.

Install Security Cameras to Prevent Package Theft Security cameras pointing at your front door, hallway or driveway are better than no camera at all. A security camera will serve as a great deterrent for criminals, and it helps to prevent package theft.

If you see something suspicious contact the police immediately at 413-538-8231 and press 0 for dispatch.