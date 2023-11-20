AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Title-IX investigation report looking into how staff at Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools handled reported LGBTQ+ bullying, has been released.

After months of controversy, a superintendent and multiple school committee members stepping down, as well as school staff being placed on leave.

A title IX investigation on Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools, has been released to the public. The report included the investigation of counselors from the school district, Tania Cabrera, Hector Santos, and Delinda Dykes, for alleged anti-LGBTQ behavior against students.

It concluded there was insufficient credible evidence against Carbera. However, in two separate reports, it determines credible evidence does exist to support allegations against Santos and Dykes for misgendering students. School department administrators, including former Superintendent Michael Morris and Assistant Superintendent Doreen Cunningham, were also investigated for inaction to these claims.

The report, determining that the school system failed to take effective action in response to concerns of offensive conduct by staff toward LGBTQ+ students, cites:

“Sufficient credible evidence exists to support the allegation that ARPS officials failed to appropriately respond to and effectively address allegations of harassment and misconduct by staff toward students based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.”

The investigation was conducted by Attorney Ed Mitnick of Just Training Solutions LLC out of Springfield, and was divided into five reports, with redacted information.

22News has reached out to the interim superintendent as well as the chairs of the district’s school committees. We will have their response once we hear back from them.