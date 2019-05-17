Tobacco and e-cigarette sales could be limited in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Smokers in Northampton may soon be limited to buying tobacco and e-cigarettes at certain stores.

The Northampton Board of Health is considering a proposal that would limit sales of tobacco and e-cigarettes to “adult only” smoke shops.

If it’s approved, you’d no longer be able to buy cigarettes at gas stations or convenience stores in Northampton. Smokers would have to go to an 18-plus smoke or vape shop to buy them.

The Shell Station on Pleasant Street doesn’t support this proposal.

The store posted a sign asking customers to sign a petition to prevent the legislation from moving forward.

The proposal is still in the “hearing” phase.

Northampton is also considering a ban on smoking in the city’s downtown districts

