HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The owners of the Tommy Car Auto Group in Hadley are busy raising money all this month to help the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute work towards a cure for cancer.

Their employees along with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department are engaged in No Shave November, a campaign to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research-beyond the nearly one and a half million already raised in the name of cancer victim Tom Cosenzi.

Daughter Carla Cosenzi was on Mass Appeal Thursday about how the public has embraced these fun raising events.

“Unfortunately, all of us have either been affected by cancer, know someone whose been affected by cancer, have a friend or family that’s been affected by cancer… so I think people are very grateful,” said Cosenzi.

She credits the Dana-Farber Cancer doctors with making it possible for her father living years longer than the life expectancy of someone suffering from brain cancer.