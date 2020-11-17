TommyCar Auto Group opens new collision center in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – TommyCar Auto Group opened a new collision center on Damon Road in Northampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News, TommyCar Auto Group, a local company that has five car dealerships in Hampshire County, expanded with opening a new collision center on 32 Damon Road next door to the Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley dealership.

TommyCar Collision will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers free estimates.

“This is a natural extension of our existing services. We are known throughout the area not just for the quality and selection of our brands, but for the exceptional customer service we provide through our sales and service departments. Our comprehensive autobody shop offers access to an additional level of expertise,” Carla Cosenzi, co-owner of TommyCar Auto Group said.

TommyCar Collision offers the following services: