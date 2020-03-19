(WWLP) – Here’s a look at the top 3 stories on 22News for Thursday, March 19.

The Department of Public Health announced Wednesday morning that there are now 256 confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in Massachusetts.

Baystate Health said they were treating three additional patients who tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total of patients at that hospital to four. There are 17 cases in Berkshire County and one in Franklin County. The town of Ashfield also posted on their official website that a resident there has tested positive for COVID-19, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the DPH. Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton did confirm they have two positive cases there.

Governor Baker ordered all early education centers and family child care providers to close by Monday.

Baker said the state is working to open special child care centers exempt from the closure to serve workers essential to fighting this outbreak. Gov. Baker also said he’s not planning to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state, but he’s still urging people to limit their interactions with others.

Connecticut has reported its first death caused by the coronavirus.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the patient was a man in his 80s who had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital. That patient had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

People who were in contact with the victim have since been quarantined. The state of Connecticut has reported a total of 97 confirmed cases of the virus.