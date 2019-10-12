Tourism picks up in Northampton for Columbus Day weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day weekend promises to be a busy time for the city of Northampton.

The Yaffe’s family of Pompano Beach, Florida are back in western Massachusetts for the three-day weekend. 22News spoke with Dan Yaffe at Fitzwilly’s, the 45-year-old downtown Northampton restaurant expecting to do a lot of business this weekend.

“This is the perfect place, the perfect weekend, the art festival’s tomorrow and stuff going on all day, this is like coming home for us,” he said.

Lucky for the Yaffe’s they’re staying with family. But for others looking to stay in a hotel, finding availability could be difficult. The Hotel Northampton expects to be booked up solid for the next few nights.

General manager Brian Summers isn’t the least bit surprised. He told 22News, “No not at all, it’s our normal weekend business. We’re happy for the art shows that are going on in Northampton this weekend.”

Paradise Arts Festival founder and director Linda Post expects up to 15,000 visitors to the three-day festival that’s been hailed as one of the nation’s finest art shows.

And downtown Northampton shops, like Cedar Chest, are looking to benefit from the long weekend. Manager Danielle Antes told 22News, that she is looking forward to the latest wave of tourists.

“The holiday weekend always brings in a lot of tourists and we love getting the extra traffic,” she said. “It’s nice to have an extra day off for our locals. It brings in people who might not have time to come in.”

And for some out of town visitors, like the Yaffe’s of Pompano Beach, Florida, this weekend is old-home week with loved ones.