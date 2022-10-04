EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While the view from Mount Tom is still largely green, there are a few pops of color.

That’s what leaf peepers Marcos Mercado & Anne Considine are looking for. “I wouldn’t consider peak we’re probably going to reschedule and do it again but just wanted to get out of the house,” said Marcos.

A change in the colors can mean an increase in tourism. With the upcoming long weekend and the Paradise City Arts Festival, Local Burger in Northampton is taking this week to get ready.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend,” said owner Joe Igneri. “So a lot of work preparing but it will pay off.”

Summer on Strong has been so popular it’s continued into the fall. Even though they’re going to be wrapping things up soon and opening up the street, Local Burger will still have outdoor seating.

“There were people out there today, hoods on sitting outside and eating and I say ‘Why you want to be out there in that kind of cold weather’,” Joe told 22News. “But hey, if that’s what they want to do, I’ll serve them.”

Even as it gets colder, there’s something special about fall that goes beyond the changing of the leaves.

“[I like] the air,” said Anne Considine. “The freshness, the change in the air.”

The Paradise City Arts Festival will be at the Three County Fairgrounds and that runs from Saturday through Monday.