Town meeting members to vote on revitalization project in South Hadley

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley town meeting members will vote Wednesday night on a proposed revitalization project.

A special town meeting will take place in about an hour to vote on whether to revitalize South Hadley Falls. There’s a vision to revitalize the South Hadley Falls neighborhood within the next 20 years.

A special town meeting is taking place at the South Hadley Town Hall Wednesday night where town meeting members will vote on whether to endorse the project. The Urban Redevelopment and Renewal Plan has already been approved by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Development.

The latest renewal effort hopes to bring more housing options, job growth, and bring new business to the area.

“It will be big because the approved urban renewal plan does have the ability to attract different types of funding to enable these projects and it demonstrates to developers and people from outside South Hadley the kind of development we want to attract,” said Ann Capra, conservative administrator of South Hadley.

Town officials say the past decade has seen little private redevelopment and several businesses close in this neighborhood. And if passed tonight, this will be the next step to put the falls back on the map.

The total cost of the project is still in the works, but most of the funding will come from state and federal grants along with private investments.

That meeting begins at 6 p.m., we’ll have those results for you as soon as they become available.