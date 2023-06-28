AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst and the University of Massachusetts Amherst have unveiled a new multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic partnership agreement, solidifying their commitment to shared interests and responsibilities.

The partnership, which is valued at $5.5 million over five years, marks a significant increase in the University’s investment in the town, nearly doubling its previous contribution.

Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy expressed his satisfacion with the agreement, stating, “As I prepare to depart, I am delighted that we are finalizing this strategic partnership agreement. The University and the Town have always maintained a close working relationship, and this agreement will further strengthen our collaboration, ensuring that Amherst continues to thrive as one of America’s top college towns.”

Town Manager Paul Bockelman also commended the agreement, saying, “After months of productive discussions, I am thrilled to have a new agreement in place. The Town and the University have a long history of successful collaboration, and I particularly want to acknowledge Chancellor Subbaswamy’s commitment to finalizing this agreement, which recognizes the vital role the University plays in our community.”

The partnership agreement includes substantial support from the University for fire and ambulance services, featuring the acquisition of a new ambulance. It also includes annual contributions to town services aimed at promoting safe and healthy neighborhoods, as well as increased funding for the education of K-12 students residing in University-owned housing.

Key highlights of the agreement comprise $3.5 million ($700,000 annually) allocated to fire and ambulance services, $400,000 ($100,000 annually starting in FY24) designated for town services that enhance neighborhood safety and well-being, and $1 million ($200,000 annually) directed towards supporting the education of K-12 students in University-owned tax-exempt housing. Additionally, the University will contribute $125,000 ($25,000 annually) to support other town services.

As part of the agreement, the University will make several one-time payments, including the purchase of a $400,000 ambulance for the town and a $50,000 investment for economic development, matched by the Town. Furthermore, the University will provide up to $65,000 in funding for a pedestrian safety study along the North Pleasant Street corridor, which intersects the campus.

The University will continue to cover the 6% lodging fee equivalent for each occupied room per night at Hotel UMass (excluding University-paid rooms), amounting to approximately $120,000 in FY22. Additionally, the University will honor its financial obligations to the town for licenses, fees, and services, such as water and sewer service, which amounted to over $3.4 million last year.

This newly established partnership agreement represents the sixth accord between the town and the University, dating back to 1995. Retroactive to July 1, 2022, the agreement will remain in effect until June 30, 2027.

In line with their longstanding town-gown collaboration, the agreement reaffirms the commitment of town and campus leadership to continued cooperation in areas such as planning, housing, economic development, and public infrastructure. It also memorializes the frequency and key topics of discussion. Furthermore, the University and the Town pledge to continue working together on conservation, sustainability, and resiliency efforts, as well as the responsible stewardship of the local environment and natural resources, including water conservation and wastewater management strategies.

Bockelman emphasized the significance of this agreement, stating, “This represents an important step in recognizing our shared needs and concerns, setting a new standard for our future relationship.” Echoing Bockelman’s sentiments, Subbaswamy affirmed, “In any town-gown relationship, there will inevitably be challenges, but we are stronger when we collaborate. This agreement demonstrates our confidence in the relationship and our shared aspirations for future success.”