Town of Amherst announces $250K grant for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst announced Tuesday the availability of short-term emergency rental assistance available for Amherst renters experiencing a loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust has granted $250,000 towards an emergency rental assistance by Community Action Pioneer Valley and will provide a range of rental subsidies depending on unit size. The rental assistance is available for up to three months.

For households earning 80% or less of the area median income, these subsidies provide up to $650 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and up to $1100 per month for a three-bedroom apartment. Proof of Amherst residency and income must be provided.

Eligible households:

Must be renters living in Amherst

Must have a documented loss or reduction of income due to COVID‐19

Must have insufficient income and/or assets to cover the rent for a 3‐month period. Households do not have to be currently behind in their rent or have a late notice

Household annual gross income may not exceed 80% Area Median Income

Household Size 1 person income limit -$47,850, 2 person income limit- $54,650, 3 person income limit -$61,500, 4 person income limit -$68,300, 5 person income limit -$73,800, 6 person income limit -79,250

Households will be selected by lottery. Preference will be given for families with children under the age of 18

Households cannot be currently living in state or federal subsidized public housing; and cannot be a participant in a local, state or federal rental assistance program e.g. Section 8, MRVP or RAFT (with the exception of RAFT utility support). Households cannot be entirely comprised of full‐time college students (some exceptions apply)

Renters must apply online at Community Action Pioneer Valley’s website by August 6.

On‐line applicants will be contacted via email and sent a secure link to upload verification documents to complete the application. For questions, or to obtain a paper application renters can contact Community Action Pioneer Valley at 413‐475‐1570.