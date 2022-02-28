AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst has announced a parking ban in downtown Monday night into Tuesday morning to remove snow from the area.

From midnight to 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, parking will be prohibited on the following streets:

Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street

from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street

from College Street to Main Street Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue

from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue North Pleasant from Main Street to Triangle Street

from Main Street to Triangle Street East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street

from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street Spring Street from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave

from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave Boltwood Ave from College Street to Main Street

from College Street to Main Street Sellen Street from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street

from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street Lessey Street from Churchill Street to dead end

from Churchill Street to dead end Churchill Street from Spring Street to Lessey Street

from Spring Street to Lessey Street All meters spots on North Prospect Street, Hallock Street, and South Prospect Street.

During this time, parking will also be prohibited at the lower level of the parking garage, the town portion of Pray Street Lot, and the northern row of the North Pleasant Street Lot.

Amherst DPW said any vehicle in violation of the parking ban could have their car ticketed and towed.

At 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, regular parking enforcement will begin at town parking lots. Any vehicles parking in designated parking areas will be responsible to pay for parking.