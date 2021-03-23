Town of Amherst approves renovation of North Common parking

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Town Council has approved a renovation of the North Common, which would create more lawn space but fewer spots to park.

The plan would result in the elimination of more than a dozen parking spaces. The Town Council thinks this could benefit local businesses but some business owners think the opposite.



The Amherst Town Council has approved a $1.4 million renovation of the North Common. The renovation would expand the lawn area that would include updated landscaping with more tables, chairs, as well as better walkways and lighting.



“That way everyone can use it, including people in wheelchairs, people with disabilities,” said Dave Ziomek, assistant town manager of Amherst. “We also plan to make it friendly and inviting at night to make it safe, because right now all those things don’t really exist.”

But, with more green comes less blacktop. The project would eliminate 16 parking spots right in front of the Town Hall.

Before the vote, the Amherst bid completed a survey of businesses in the area, the majority said they weren’t in favor of the removed spaces. That was the case at first for Pasta E Basta owner, Rachel Moran.



“I was a little bit worried about the lack of parking,” said Moran.

But then she looked further into the plan.



Moran added, “A place where people can grab food and go sit especially for restaurants that don’t have outdoor dining I think it will be a spot to draw people in to have a place and wander out that it’ll be worth the loss of a few spaces.”

Ziomek adds that the current plan includes new parking spots on Boltwood ave that could make up for the ones being lost.



The current plan would allow for construction to begin in the spring of 2022.