Town of Amherst confirms positive case of COVID-19

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — The Town of Amherst has announced a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

According to a press release sent to 22News, the Amherst Public Health Department was alerted on Thursday that a member of the community had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Town of Amherst said the patient first experienced symptoms on March 13 and self-quarantined with a household member. Testing was done by health care professionals in full personal protective gear at an outdoor testing location.

The household member who tested positive will continue to isolate at home and the other household member remains quarantined. The town said there are no contacts because of the precautions taken to prevent it.

“I am grateful this individual is recovering, and we wish all members of the household a healthy recovery,” stated Town Manager Paul Bockelman. “This is the first case in Amherst, but it won’t be the last. We all must work together, making sacrifices in what we want to do, to limit the spread of this virulent pandemic.”

This case reinforces the need that every member of our community must practice social distancing by staying home as much as possible. I commend these individuals for taking excellent cautionary steps by staying home. That was a real service to the community. Health Director Julie Federman

The Town of Amherst urges the public to keep practicing social distancing and other public health strategies, such as: