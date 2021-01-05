Town of Amherst distributes COVID-19 vaccine to first responders in Hampshire County

Hampshire County
Posted: / Updated:

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders from Hampshire County are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic site held in Amherst.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Amherst, first responders in the following communities will be able to pre-register for the vaccine:

  • Amherst
  • Belchertown
  • Granby
  • Hadley
  • Hatfield
  • Pelham
  • South Hadley
  • Ware

The clinic will be located at the Bangs Community Center, located at 70 Boltwood Walk in Downtown Amherst. Online registration is required for police, fire, 911 dispatchers, and emergency medical services professionals at https://www.amherstcovid19.org/vaccine

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart.

Vaccination Appointment Hours 

  • Monday, January 11th  9:00 am – 3:15 pm 
  • Tuesday, January 12th 5:00 pm – 7:35 pm 
  • Thursday, January 14th 9:00 am – 3:15 pm

UMass Amherst will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders in Massachusetts starting next week. Online registration will begin on Wednesday, for more information visit www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

First responders can visit mass.gov/FirstResponderVaccine for COVID-19 vaccine locations and more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today