Town of Amherst distributes COVID-19 vaccine to first responders in Hampshire County

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders from Hampshire County are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic site held in Amherst.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of Amherst, first responders in the following communities will be able to pre-register for the vaccine:

Amherst

Belchertown

Granby

Hadley

Hatfield

Pelham

South Hadley

Ware

The clinic will be located at the Bangs Community Center, located at 70 Boltwood Walk in Downtown Amherst. Online registration is required for police, fire, 911 dispatchers, and emergency medical services professionals at https://www.amherstcovid19.org/vaccine

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart.

Vaccination Appointment Hours

Monday, January 11th 9:00 am – 3:15 pm

Tuesday, January 12th 5:00 pm – 7:35 pm

Thursday, January 14th 9:00 am – 3:15 pm

UMass Amherst will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders in Massachusetts starting next week. Online registration will begin on Wednesday, for more information visit www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

First responders can visit mass.gov/FirstResponderVaccine for COVID-19 vaccine locations and more information.