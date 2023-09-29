AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As a result of a sewage overflow at the Amherst Waste Water Treatment Facility, a public health warning has been issued for the town of Amherst.

The Amherst Waste Water Treatment Facility in Hadley experienced a sanitary sewer overflow/discharge this Friday at 5:45 am. The discharge/overflow flowed into the Mill River east of Route 116 in Hadley.

According to the Department of Public Works and Health Department, a further warning will be issued every eight hours until the overflow has stopped. It is unknown how much sanitary sewage has been discharged or overflowed as of the date of this warning. Amherst’s drinking water was not affected by this discharge.

Department of Public Works and Health Department says there are untreated sewage and wastes contained in the discharge/overflow. It is recommended that the public avoid contacting the affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after the discharge/overflow has ceased due to increased health risks caused by bacteria and other contaminants.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.