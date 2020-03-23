Town of Amherst launches ‘tip jar’ to support local businesses affected by COVID-19

AMHERST, MA – The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce and the Amherst Business Improvement District launched the ‘Amherst Area Tip Jar’ in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release sent to 22News, it is meant to help support local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic effects on the economy.

“Like all of us, our concerned members have been forwarding ideas to help our small businesses and this is the one that stuck,” says Claudia Pazmany, Executive Director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. “We saw organizations galvanizing to support our nonprofit members and some small business solutions not nearly enough, but we recognized a void here and felt this was a population that was vulnerable that needed to be provided for.”

According to the press release, the ‘Tip Jar,’ was first established in Pittsburgh.

It would allow someone to send a “tip” to their favorite business and the business will share it with their staff – bartenders, servers, kitchen staff, stylists, aestheticians, mechanics, etc.

The Amherst Area Tip Jar offers an option for these businesses and individuals to post their Venmo or Paypal information so that customers, family members, neighbors, and community members, near and far, can continue to support them using this open-source concept; a way to maximize social distancing while supporting these workers and small businesses.

This virtual tip jar is for local people who work at our businesses. This is a way we might be able to help our businesses help their laid-off staff. It’s not the solution, but it is an idea that has been used in other communities to help connect people to the businesses they care about and support. Gabrielle Gould, Executive Director of the Amherst Business Improvement District

For questions contact Claudia Pazmany, Executive Director at claudia@amherstarea.com or Gabrielle Gould at gabrielle@amherstdowntown.com.