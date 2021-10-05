Town of Amherst looking for members to join new Safety and Social Justice Committee

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is looking for volunteers to serve on a new Community Safety and Social Justice Committee.

The goal of the committee is to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and community safety in Amherst. It will consist of seven voting members, which will include two members of the Community Safety Working Group and at least five of the seven members must represent Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), or other historically marginalized communities.

If you are interested in joining the committee, you are asked to fill out a Community Activity Form. All questions about the committee can be sent to the town’s Community Participation Officers at GetInvolved@AmherstMA.gov.

The committee will work with the town’s Community Safety Working Group; soon-to-be-formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department; and the Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service program. The group will hear the needs of BIPOC and other marginalized groups, such as disabled, immigrants and LGBTQIA.