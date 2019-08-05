Town of Amherst now allows BYOB at restaurants with regulations

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County town now allows you to “bring your own beer” to a restaurant that may not serve alcohol.

If an Amherst restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol, you have the option of bringing your own.

The Board of License Commissioners unanimously adopted “bring your own bottle” or BYOB regulations last Monday. The regulations let restaurants, that don’t have liquor licenses, give their customers the opportunity to drink their own alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant must be designated as a BYOB establishment, by filling out an application process or contacting the licensing authority.

Bars and other places that have an alcohol license will not be allowed to participate.

One man we spoke with said, this sounds like a cool idea.

“In general I think it’s great. It’s nice to pay for a meal and bring your own beer instead of hoping they have a nice selection.” Vic Scutari of Leverette

There are limits on how much a customer can bring.

That includes 750 milliliters of wine for every two members of a party and no more than 36 flowing ounces of malt beverage for each member of a party.

Alcohol can only be consumed between 12 p.m to 11 p.m. and the container must be unopened when entering the restaurant.

Customers will be fined if you bring in alcohol to an establishment that isn’t designated as a BYOB.