Town of Amherst requiring masks when inside public spaces

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Board of Health adopted an order Thursday night to require face coverings to be worn in all public indoor spaces in the town.

The order goes into effect on August 18 at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until the Amherst Health Director determines the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the town has diminished. Masks will be required in all public indoor spaces and private indoor spaces that are open to the public. This includes restaurants, bars, hotels, motels, gyms, salons and barber shops, places of worship and performance and event venues.

“During all of July, the Town had only three confirmed cases per week. However, in the past three weeks, there have been 17 total, including at least four of the delta variant,” stated Acting Health Director Jennifer Brown. “The order was adopted to protect public health and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the Town of Amherst,” she added.

Town Manager Paul Bockelman also stated, “This is a prudent action taken by the Health Department. We all know the delta variant is highly transmissible, even among those who are vaccinated. Our goal is to ensure the health of the most vulnerable members of our community and a mask mandate is the best tool we have to minimize the spread.”

All people over the the age of five are required to wear masks indoors no matter if they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.