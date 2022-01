AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In person attendance was limited tonight for the town of Amherst swearing in ceremony. The swear in was virtual to the public due to the rise of COVID-19.

The ceremony was held for both returning and newly elected members of the town council. The town council consists of six members.

Ana Devlin Gauthier was nominated as Vice President of the town council, which consists of six members.