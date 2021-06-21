Town of Amherst to vote on reparations for Black residents

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst is considering whether to provide reparations for the town’s Black residents.

It’s a serious debate being held across the country over whether the federal government should compensate the descendants of former slaves. On a national level, reparations by the federal government would offer compensations to the descendants of slaves and even all Black Americans and it would be for the hundreds of years of unpaid forced labor and enduring slavery.

Proponents of reparations say that Black Americans are facing discrimination and unequal treatment by the government, even after slavery was abolished. Reparations have been proposed through direct cash payments or financial assistance.

In Amherst, the town council’s financial committee is recommending more than $200,000 as an initial investment for the reparations fund. Town officials want the fund to be managed much like an endowment, with a professional consultant managing the investments. The goal would be to ensure the fund can last.

The town has also considered using marijuana sales tax revenues to fund reparations efforts. The reparations fund will be voted on by Monday night in Amherst.