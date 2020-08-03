Town of Amherst, UMass Amherst prepares for students to return to classes

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst and the town of Amherst are working side by side to come up with ways to help protect students who return to campus at the end of August.

UMass is preparing for students to return for classes on August 24. To enhance their coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UMass Amherst and the Town have appointed a high-level working group to address areas of concern as students get ready to head back to school.

A group made up of 17 members has been established to implement an extensive set of public health protocols and strategies to help keep students safe. 22News Reporter Nick Aresco spoke with the Amherst Communications Manager on the phone Monday.

“They’re going to be talking about logistics, concerns about off-campus, student housing, making sure everyone has what they need both on and off-campus. This comes from a response from our town manager who wanted to have more access and be at the table in order to have some of these discussions with the university,” Brianna Sunryd said.

This 17 member group includes Ann Becker, who is the Public Health and Infection Control Nurse at UMass, and state leaders like Jo Comerford and Mindy Domb.

UMass Amherst has been right on schedule for their restart date since announcing it last month.