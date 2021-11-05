Town of Hadley holds belated trunk-or-treat event

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley finally got to hold their Halloween trunk-or-treat Friday evening.

The event was postponed last week due to inclement weather. Those who attended were welcomed with plenty of candy and Halloween cheer.

“We mainly do this to see the joy in all the families, it’s not just the kids the parents enjoy coming out as well and it also brings joy to all the attendees of the event,” said Lauren Tromelui.

The town of Hadley holds the spooky event every year during the last week of October.