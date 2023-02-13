HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Hadley will be receiving more than $100,000 through a state grant as part of the Water Management Act (WMA) Grant Program.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced on Monday $634,000 in grants for ten communities to help maintain healthy rivers and streams as well as to improve degraded water resources.

Hadley will receive $104,530 to help analyze the potential for rehabilitation of the Mt. Warner Wells. The Mt. Warner Wells would be considered a potential regional backup for water supply in the towns of Hadley and Amherst. The project would involve developing a Pilot Testing Protocol and evaluate potential system hydraulic needs.

“Safe, clean and reliable sources of water for constituents and municipalities will always be a top priority,” said State Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton). “I’m very pleased to see Hadley be awarded this grant from the Department of Environmental Protection, and grateful to the officials in Hadley for carrying out this work.”

“I am so glad that this grant has been awarded to the Town of Hadley,” said State Representative Daniel Carey (D-Easthampton). “These funds will go a long way to evaluate and plan as we remain vigilant in ensuring our communities continue to have safe drinking water. Thanks to our partners at MassDEP for their hard work in administering this grant and recognizing the importance of this project.”

“Preserving the Commonwealth’s natural resources is a priority for the Healey-Driscoll Administration, and that starts with the proper management and conservation of the existing resources contained in our waterways and water bodies,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants will help local communities build resiliency into their water infrastructure and prepare for future water needs.”

The WMA grant program has now been running for 10 years and has helped local communities fund long-term water needs and protect aquatic ecosystems.

“In a changing climate, it is important that we navigate a path forward that improves water supply resiliency, and this effort will help us evaluate water infrastructure and provide future supply and protection options,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “These grants will also leverage an additional $171,280 in project work, bringing the total expenditure to more than $805,000, increasing the positive environmental impact from these key local projects.”