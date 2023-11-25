HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Hadley kicked off the holiday season Saturday night with the 7th annual celebration of lights.

The free community event took place at the Hopkins Academy Gazebo. A group of Girl Scouts sang carols, the tree was lit, and warm refreshment were served. The Police and fire departments also hosted a toy collection for Baystate Children’s Hospital.

22News spoke with the president of the Edward Hopkins Educational Foundation, the group hosting the event, about the importance of this collection.

“It gives you a tremendous feeling,” said Joe Pelis. “You don’t realize how lucky you are of the things you have until you understand or learn about these poor children still in the hospital… and some of them never come out…. and we just make the holiday happy for them.”

Organizers are looking forward to having the event again next year.