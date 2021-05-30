Town of Hatfield celebrates 350th anniversary

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If not for the pandemic, Hatfield’s big birthday party parade would have been held one year ago, the actual 350th anniversary of this esteemed town’s founding in the year 1670.

But why quibble? The people of Hatfield enjoyed every moment of Sunday’s parade, emphasizing their proud history.

“I got to see the 350th year. It’s raining but we’re still having a good time,” said town resident Joe Lavalle.

“Yes, lots of people going by, we know most of them, this is fantastic,” fellow parade-goer Siobhan Tripp added.

Taking center stage during the parade, Hatfield’s history of agriculture, so well known here in the Pioneer Valley.

“It’s just like tractors, like cars, like cops from the other towns, it’s just a really big celebration,” said resident Erin Giorein.

That really big celebration required a really big birthday cake complete with 350 candles.

The people of Hatfield made up for lost time. It’s doubtful that last year’s delayed parade could have been anymore appreciated than than the celebration embraced by the onlookers, so many of whom have lived here all of their lives.