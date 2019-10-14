Town-wide tag sale comes to an end in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Several South Hadley residents participated in a town-wide tag sale over the weekend.

Residents set up shop up and down route 116 every Columbus day weekend to sell their belongings, and this year was no different.

This town-wide tag sale is an annual event, where people from all over western Massachusetts come to shop during Columbus Day weekend.

It’s a quick way for residents to unload their second-hand belongings and make some cash while they’re at it. 22News spoke to Susan Donze who made her way from Chicopee.

“It’s a nice day, it’s early and we’re not going to have too many more nice days so we always come around and see the different things that are out here and once in a while we find a treasure, so we like to come out and spend a couple of hours,” Donze said.

The tag sale stretches from the parking lot of South Hadley High School, all the way to the town commons. Monday is the last day of the tag sale.