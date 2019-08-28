Toxic algae found in more Northampton ponds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Blue-green algae has been found in more ponds in our area.

The Northampton Department of Public Health announced that the toxic algae was detected at Magnolia and Triangle ponds.

This is the same type of algae that was detected in Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton earlier this month, and the same type of bacteria that has killed dogs in other parts of the country.

Signs have been posted warning people not to swim or kayak in the water.

Small children and pets are more susceptible to the algae’s health effects, which can cause asthma-like symptoms if inhaled, or even liver or neurological damage if ingested.