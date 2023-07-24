SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a tractor on fire in Southampton Sunday afternoon.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, firefighters were called to a field for a report of a tractor that caught fire. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

(Southampton Fire Department)

The Westfield Fire Department and Southampton Police Department assisted.