SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a tractor on fire in Southampton Sunday afternoon.
According to the Southampton Fire Department, firefighters were called to a field for a report of a tractor that caught fire. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.
The Westfield Fire Department and Southampton Police Department assisted.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.