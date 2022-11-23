HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Fire Department was called to the Target on Russell Street where a tractor-trailer caught on fire Monday.

According to the Hadley Fire Department, at around 11:15 p.m., the firefighters reported that the truck was fully in flames. They put out the fire and kept it contained to the truck.

Massachusetts State Police Truck Team and Mass DEP were requested to the fire, and there were no injuries. Crews were at the fire for around two hours. Red’s Towing, Recovery, & Transport, Inc went to remove the truck and the trailer. They also cleaned all of the debris from the parking lot.